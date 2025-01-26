American wins 81-77 against Colgate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers had 26 points in American's 81-77 victory over Colgate on Saturday night.

Rogers also contributed eight rebounds for the Eagles (12-9, 6-2 Patriot League). Greg Jones scored 18 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Elijah Stephens shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 15 points.

The Raiders (9-12, 6-2) were led in scoring by Jeff Woodward, who finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Chandler Baker added 13 points for Colgate. Kyle Carlesimo also had 12 points. The loss broke the Raiders' five-game winning streak.

Rogers scored 11 points in the first half and American went into the break trailing 39-37. Rogers' 15-point second half helped American finish off the four-point victory.

