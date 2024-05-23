Advertisement

American League Glance

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·2 min read

All Times EDT

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

New York

34

17

.667

Baltimore

29

18

.617

3

Boston

26

24

.520

7 1/2

Tampa Bay

25

26

.490

9

Toronto

22

26

.458

10 1/2

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Cleveland

33

17

.660

Kansas City

32

19

.627

1 1/2

Minnesota

26

23

.531

6 1/2

Detroit

23

26

.469

9 1/2

Chicago

15

35

.300

18

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Seattle

27

23

.540

Texas

24

26

.480

3

Houston

22

28

.440

5

Los Angeles

20

30

.400

7

Oakland

20

30

.400

7

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 10, Washington 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Colorado 4

Baltimore at St. Louis, sus.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Baltimore 1, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Kansas City 8, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 11, Texas 4

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Castillo 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 5-1), 12:35 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 1-4) at Oakland (Estes 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

The Associated Press

