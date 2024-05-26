American League Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
35
17
.673
—
34
19
.642
1 1/2
28
23
.549
6 1/2
26
27
.491
9 1/2
15
38
.283
20 1/2
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
27
26
.509
—
24
29
.453
3
23
29
.442
3 1/2
22
32
.407
5 1/2
20
32
.385
6 1/2
___
Saturday's Games
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Sunday's Games
Detroit 14, Toronto 11
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
