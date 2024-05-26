Advertisement

American League Glance

American League Glance
All Times EDT

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

New York

37

17

.685

Baltimore

32

18

.640

3

Boston

26

26

.500

10

Tampa Bay

25

28

.472

11 1/2

Toronto

23

29

.442

13

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Cleveland

35

17

.673

Kansas City

34

19

.642

1 1/2

Minnesota

28

23

.549

6 1/2

Detroit

26

27

.491

9 1/2

Chicago

15

38

.283

20 1/2

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Seattle

27

26

.509

Texas

24

29

.453

3

Houston

23

29

.442

3 1/2

Oakland

22

32

.407

5 1/2

Los Angeles

20

32

.385

6 1/2

___

Saturday's Games

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1

Sunday's Games

Detroit 14, Toronto 11

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

The Associated Press

