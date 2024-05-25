American League Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
36
17
.679
—
31
18
.633
3
26
25
.510
9
25
27
.481
10 1/2
23
27
.460
11 1/2
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
34
17
.667
—
33
19
.635
1 1/2
27
23
.540
6 1/2
24
27
.471
10
15
37
.288
19 1/2
West Division
W
L
Pct
GB
27
25
.519
—
24
28
.462
3
23
28
.451
3 1/2
21
32
.396
6 1/2
20
31
.392
6 1/2
___
Friday's Games
Washington 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Milwaukee 7, Boston 2
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0
Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
