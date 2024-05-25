Advertisement

American League Glance

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
All Times EDT

East Division

W

L

Pct

GB

New York

36

17

.679

Baltimore

31

18

.633

3

Boston

26

25

.510

9

Tampa Bay

25

27

.481

10 1/2

Toronto

23

27

.460

11 1/2

Central Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Cleveland

34

17

.667

Kansas City

33

19

.635

1 1/2

Minnesota

27

23

.540

6 1/2

Detroit

24

27

.471

10

Chicago

15

37

.288

19 1/2

West Division

W

L

Pct

GB

Seattle

27

25

.519

Texas

24

28

.462

3

Houston

23

28

.451

3 1/2

Oakland

21

32

.396

6 1/2

Los Angeles

20

31

.392

6 1/2

___

Friday's Games

Washington 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Milwaukee 7, Boston 2

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, San Diego 0

Cleveland 10, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Boston (Houck 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Washington (Parker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Minnesota (López 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Lively 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 4-0) at Oakland (Brooks 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

The Associated Press

