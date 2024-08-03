American Kate Douglass wins Olympic silver in 200 IM as teammate Alex Walsh disqualified

NANTERRE, France — Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her fourth medal and third gold at the Paris Olympics, finishing first in the women’s 200-meter individual medley Saturday at Paris La Défense Arena.

McIntosh out-touched Americans Kate Douglass and Australia's Kaylee McKeown, winning in an Olympic-record time of 2:06.56. Douglass earned silver with a time of 2:06.92 and McKeown bronze in 2:08.08.

American Alex Walsh originally finished in bronze medal position but was disqualified for not completing the backstroke leg fully on her back, a World Aquatics representative confirmed. Walsh took the silver in the 200 IM at the Tokyo Olympics.

McIntosh earned her fourth medal at these Olympics after winning golds in the 400 individual medley and 200 butterfly and silver in the 400-meter freestyle.

Douglas had won gold earlier at the Paris Games in the 200-meter breaststroke and earned silver with the U.S. women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay team. Bronze medalist McKeown swept the backstroke events earlier this week to make Australian swimming history.

In Friday’s semifinal, Walsh was the top qualifier, followed by McIntosh and Douglass in second and third, respectively. The trio was more than a second faster in the semifinal than Great Britain’s Abbie Wood in fourth.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Summer Mcintosh wins 200 IM over Kate Douglass; Alex Walsh DQed