American Horror Stories conjures up Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, and more in cast

Talk about a frighteningly good cast.

Ahead of its July 15 debut, American Horror Stories has conjured up more star power. According to a teaser video, the American Horror Story spin-off series has tapped Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Amy Grabow, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, and Virginia Gardner for roles.

All are new to the AHS universe except for Lourd, Bomer, Grossman, and Lynch. The video also mentions the characters' names, with notable mentions including Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore (as in the former Second Lady?), Grossman as Rabid Ruby, and Trejo as Santa.

And this isn't even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast. The brand new anthology series begins streaming July 15 only on #FXonHulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/uKKEzBPNqi — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 7, 2021

This latest batch of reveals joins the previously announced cast including Glee veteran Kevin McHale, Riverdale actor Charles Melton, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, and The Prom's Nico Greetham.

Season 1 of the anthology series will consist of 16 standalone episodes that will delve "into horror myths, legends and lore," according to a previous statement by creator Ryan Murphy. He added, "Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love."

American Horror Stories will premiere the first two episodes on July 15 exclusively through FX on Hulu.

