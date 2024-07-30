American Bobby Finke surges to silver in men's 800 free

NANTERRE, France — American distance swimmer and two-time Olympian Bobby Finke didn’t defend his 2021 Olympic championship in the men’s 800-meter freestyle, but he still came away from Tuesday’s final with some hardware.

Finke, the American record holder, finished second with a time of 7:38.75, behind Ireland's Daniel Wiffen with the gold-medal win in 7:38.19, an Olympic record. Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won bronze in 7:39.38.

The 24-year-old Finke is also entered in the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle in Paris — heats are set for August 3 with the final on August 4 — and will again look to repeat as the Olympic gold medalist.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paris Olympics men's 800 free: Bobby Finke takes silver