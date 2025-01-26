Amen Thompson logs second career triple-double as Rockets defeat Cleveland

.

Adam Wexler: #Rockets take down the Cavaliers again, 135-131. Amen Thompson w/ his 2nd career triple-double: 23p, 14r, 10a Jalen Green & Alperen Sengun each with 26p. Houston now 30-14, remain 2nd in the West. @SportsTalk790

The Detroit Pistons’ 107-96 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday was Ausar’s first NBA win against Amen. And although the brothers did not spend many possessions matched up against one another, with Ausar defending Rockets star Jalen Green and Amen guarding Pistons star Cade Cunningham, after the final buzzer they were drawn together like magnets. They shared an embrace on the court, but Amen Thompson was content for it to be brief, knowing the taunting that awaited. “I’m not even gonna open my phone, bro,” the Rockets guard said. “I can’t even do it. I got his messages on silent.” “I’m just gonna brag,” Ausar confirmed. “Talk to him about it all day.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 21, 2025

David Hardisty: Amen Thompson (calf strain) is active and will play today, per Ime Udoka. pic.x.com/PoEvRHRbGk -via Twitter @clutchfans / January 20, 2025

David Hardisty: "Bragging rights is a thing," said Ime Udoka with a smile on the relationship of the Thompson Twins. "(Amen) is happy he went one pick before." -via Twitter @clutchfans / January 20, 2025

