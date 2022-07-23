AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Gets October Premiere Date — Watch First Full-Length Trailer

Three iconic bloodsuckers are born anew in the just-released trailer for AMC’s adaptation of Interview With the Vampire.

Revealed Friday during the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer offers fans their first taste of Lestat, Louis, Claudia and more of Anne Rice’s beloved characters in action. We also learned that the series will debut on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c. The first two episodes will be available to stream on AMC+ that same night.

More from TVLine

Per its official logline, the series “follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’ intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

Interview With the Vampire stars Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis, Bailey Bass (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Claudia and Eric Bogosian (Succession) as Daniel.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Interview With the Vampire, then drop a comment withy your thoughts below.

Launch Gallery: Comic-Con 2022: Your Guide to the TV-Related Panels and Screenings

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.