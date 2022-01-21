Amazon shoppers say this gadget is a game-changer for deep-cleaning tires — and it's only $25

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No matter the task, cleaning can feel like the ultimate chore, especially if you don't have the right tools to help. But the best cleaning gadgets on Amazon can help.

If you're a car owner, you'll want to try this latest find. The water-powered Brush Hero on Amazon is the gadget you didn't know you needed, and now won't be able to live without. After just one use, your car wheels will be cleaner and shinier than ever.

And the best part? The Brush Hero is super easy to use. To rid your hubcaps of dirt, grease and other hard-to-remove grime, attach the Brush Hero to any outdoor water hose, which provides the power for the attachment.

Not only can you use the brush for cleaning off tires and hubcaps, but it works to clean bikes, headlights and even brakes. And with the two included brushes, you can clean more sensitive surfaces (the black brush) or remove heavy-duty dirt (the white brush).

With more than 1,700 reviews and a 4 out of 5 star rating, customers can't stop raving about the Brush Hero, since it does all of the work for you. Some shoppers even tested it out while giving their dogs a bath or used it to clean off patio furniture.

"I was most interested to try this product out on my dog," the reviewer said. "She loves mud and can always find it. She was a little nervous about the product at first, but it worked well on her. . . Overall, this is one of the most useful and multi-purposeful tools I own now!"

To say this brush makes car-cleaning a cinch is an understatement.

"I must admit, I thought this product was going to be a waste of money. Oh, I was wrong," another shopper said. "This works so good, it is almost witchcraft. I sprayed my wheels with a good cleaning product and used the brush with the soft bristles. Bang! No more destroying your fingers trying to reach the furthest parts of the wheel. This is a very neat product."

The next time you reach for a sponge and a bucket to deep-clean your tires, outdoor furniture, flooring or more — think again. The Brush Hero is a game-changer.

To see this powerful cleaning product in action, be sure to watch the full video above.

