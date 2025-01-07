How do I get Amazon Prime Video for Steelers-Ravens playoff game? A simple guide for NFL fans.

For a second straight year, we're getting an NFL playoff game that's streaming only. This time, it's on Amazon's Prime Video, and you want to watch.

Well, we're here to help you get the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. It's simple: if you want to watch the game, you've got to have a subscription to Prime.

So if you don’t have Prime and you want to watch this contest between the AFC North rivals, we’re here to help you. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game in Super Wild Card Weekend.

What is Amazon Prime Video?

It’s the streaming service owned by Amazon that has a bunch of classic shows, original content, movies and, oh yeah, live sports.

How much does Prime Video cost?

If you buy a Prime membership (which gets you all the benefits of their faster delivery service), it's included with the $14.99 a month price tag or it's $139 a year.

If you want just Prime Video, it's $8.99 a month.

