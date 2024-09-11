Amazon Prime or CBS? Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Dolphins-Bills game

The Miami Dolphins kick off Week 2 Thursday evening against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the game?

Thursday’s game starts at 8 p.m.

Where is the game?

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

How can I watch the game?

If you live in either Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe County, WFOR-TV CBS 4 will broadcast the game starting at 7:30 p.m. the “Dolphins Pre-Game Show.” Anyone outside of South Florida will have to tune in via Amazon Prime.

How can I get there?

Last week, the Dolphins announced a new Park & Ride system to improve fans’ gameday experience. Additional transportation options, per Dolphins corporate communications, are as follows:

▪ “Park & Ride: At $10 per vehicle, fans have the option to park at one of two Park and Ride lots and take a complimentary shuttle directly to and from Hard Rock Stadium. Dedicated express lanes which bypass game day traffic will get fans inside the stadium faster than driving their own vehicle, with a convenient drop-off right at the northwest stadium gate. Park & Ride Lot options include Lot 70 across from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Lot 95 at the Golden Glades Parking Garage. The first 25 guests at each location will receive the GEICO Shuttle Experience, where they will ride a GEICO-branded van for a VIP Luxury shuttle service. For more information or to reserve a spot today click here. Fans can also reserve their Park & Ride spot today for the duration for the season.

▪ Uber Shuttle: Fans needing ride share service after the game can book an Uber Shuttle using their Uber app. Uber Shuttle facilitates fixed-fare shuttles a short walk from the stadium near the Lot 18 pedestrian bridge and drop off at Bayfront or Brickell in Miami, where guests can either further their Uber journey or walk to their final destination. Courtesy of Jack Daniel’s and their Safe Ride Home initiative, fans will be able to get $5 off when they book Uber Shuttle in the Uber app by using a special code they find on social media.

▪ Brightline: Fans can enjoy round-trip shuttle service directly to Hard Rock Stadium from the Aventura Brightline Station. Shuttles will depart 10 minutes after the arrival of each train. Shuttles from Hard Rock Stadium will depart from the Lot 18 pedestrian bridge one hour before each scheduled End Zone Express train departure. Prepurchase of a Brightline ticket is required to board the shuttles.

▪ Ride Share: The designated ride share drop-off and pick-up area for fans has moved to Lot 30 on NW 37th Avenue. Due to a high volume of guests leaving the stadium, it is advised to anticipate a longer than normal wait time for rideshare postgame.





▪ Taxi: Taxis will drop off at Hard Rock Stadium along NW 199th Street and are available on NW 199th Street postgame and operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Pricing of Taxi services are at the jurisdiction of taxi providers.”





Planning to park at Hard Rock Stadium? Just make sure you prepurchased a parking pass!

Who isn’t suiting up?





As of Wednesday morning, veteran running back Raheem Mostert is the only Dolphins player ruled out with a chest injury.

Second-year running back De’Von Achane is a gametime decision, per coach Mike McDaniel.

“We’ll see,” McDaniel said Wednesday morning.

What’s the significance of Sunday’s game?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has dominated the Dolphins for years.

Since being drafted in 2018, Allen has gone 10-2 against the Dolphin. His only losses came during his rookie year and coach Mike McDaniel’s first game against the Bills in 2022.

The result: the Bills have won four consecutive AFC East titles since 2020. If the Dolphins have any chance of actually winning the division in 2024, beating the previous champions would be a huge step — especially at home.