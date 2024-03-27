Amazon MGM Studios Head Of Worldwide Production & Post Tim Clawson To Step Down

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Clawson, Head of Worldwide Production and Post at Amazon MGM Studios, is leaving the company after nearly five years.

Clawson is looking to “get closer to the action” with his next move. Read his memo to staff below.

More from Deadline

He joined the company in 2019 as head of production strategy from HBO, where he was SVP Production. He was promoted to Head of Worldwide Production and Post at the studio in November 2019.

His departure was revealed in a note to staff, seen by Deadline (below), from Dan Scharf, VP Global Business Operations, who reports to Jen Salke, and to whom Clawson reported.

Following Clawson’s departure, Kim Rach will be taking on additional responsibilities and leading physical production for the television group in her role as Head of TV Production, reporting to Scharf. Peter OiIlataguerre will continue to report to Scharf as Head of Film Production.

Scharf said that he valued Clawson’s “broad knowledge and innovative approaches to building out an integrated global production team for Amazon MGM Studios.”

Here is Scharf’s memo:

Team:



I have some news to share: Tim Clawson has decided to step down from his role as WW Head of Production and Post for the Studio, and move his career in a new, albeit familiar, direction. I’ve gotten to know Tim well during his time at Amazon, and have come to value his broad knowledge and innovative approaches to building out an integrated global production team for Amazon MGM Studios. Personally, I’ve also appreciated his calm demeanor in the face of many production issues, and his patience in helping me better understand the nuances of his field.



In terms of going forward org structure, Kim Rach will be taking on additional responsibilities and leading physical production for the television group in her role as Head of TV Production, reporting directly to me. I hope you will join me in congratulating her on this expanded role, which will take effect immediately. Continuing to report to me is Peter OiIlataguerre, who’s role as of Head of Film Production, is unchanged. I will be meeting with Tim’s directs this week, and will have additional news on the going-forward reporting structure shortly thereafter.

Story continues

Here is Clawson’s memo:

Nearly five years ago, I joined Studios with the task of establishing a bar raising global production organization responsible for overseeing all Amazon Studios Original content, from script to screen. During this time, I have assembled a highly talented team of Executives to lead Physical Production, VFX, and Post Production (including Localization, Delivery, and Asset management) across the globe. The team established production facilities/real estate and production operations groups, led health and safety protocols, risk management, and the operation of over one million square feet of acquired production/post production space in multiple countries. As the scope and volume of these responsibilities has grown, I’ve found myself increasingly distanced from the hands-on aspects of production that I am most passionate about. With this said, I have decided to step away from my role as Head of WW Production and Post to get closer to the action. I can’t express how grateful I am to have worked alongside each and every one of you while growing out this team.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.