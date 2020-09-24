Amazon is launching a cloud gaming service called Luna

Amazon is making the leap into the competitive cloud gaming market.

The tech giant announced Thursday its cloud gaming service called Luna. The company promises to allow players to enjoy console video games on devices like Fire TV without downloads or significant updates.

The service will cost $5.99 a month, while a Luna controller resembling those used for consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox, will sell for $49.99.

It's not clear whether players will also have to pay for the games included in the service.

The service will also heavily integrate with streaming platform Twitch. Players can view streams for all available games, and can instantly start a game from Twitch.

View photos The Luna controller, which will sell for $49.99. More

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luna: Amazon just announced a cloud gaming service