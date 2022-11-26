Amazon Black Friday deals you don't want to miss—up to 50% off Fire Stick, more savings

Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas, Mark Brezinski and Christopher Groux, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop the best Amazon Black Friday deals on air purifiers, Levi's, Oral-B, and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Even though Black Friday 2022 is technically over, the weekend's deals and sales continue. With savings on everything from mattresses to jeans for the whole family, the top brands are still pulling out all the stops. If you're in the market for a deal, the Amazon Black Friday event is your best chance to save this holiday season.

Update 8:37AM EST: The dust has settled on Black Friday 2022, but the deals are as alive as ever. We're keeping track of the savings with live updates so you don't have to. If you still need a new device, TV, or home product, keep refreshing this page. -Christopher Groux 

Black Friday 2022: The best 300+ Black Friday deals you can still shop

Where should you shop this weekend? The guide to the best ongoing Black Friday sales

10 best Black Friday Amazon deals 

Save on Apple Airpods, Meta Quest VR, iRobot, and more

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $199.99 (Save $50)

  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200)

  4. $100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL

  5. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother for $245 ($24)

  6. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  7. Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $799 (Save $200)

  8. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  9. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)

  10. Fire HD 10 Kids tablet 32 GB, 10.1" for $119.99 (Save $80)

10 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100 

Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier

Snag top-rated products at affordable prices during the Amazon Black Friday 2022 event.
  1. Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)

  2. Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)

  3. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  4. Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)

  5. Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB for $94.99 (Save $45)

  6. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)

  7. Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95 (Save $44.38)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $69 with on-page coupon (Save $40)

  9. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)

  10. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

Best Amazon Black Friday TV deals

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Shop TV Black Friday deals

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets

Save on HP, Samsung and more

Shop early Black Friday deals on Samsung and Apple products at Amazon.
►More: Save big on gaming laptop Black Friday deals—Alienware, Razer Blade, and Victus are $600 off

Best Amazon Black Friday Apple deals

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Pick up must-have Apple Airpods, iPads, and Apple TVs at Amazon during Black Friday
Best Amazon Device deals

Deals on Alexa, Fire, and Kindle devices

Save big on smart home and streaming devices from Amazon this Black Friday.
Best Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Deals on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
Best Amazon Black Friday gaming deals

Save on Meta, Nintendo and more

Score big on gaming deals at Amazon
Best Amazon Black Friday mattress deals

Deals on Zinus, Casper, Nectar and more

Shop deals on mattresses from Casper, Nectar and more on Amazon
►More: Save up to $880 during Black Friday 2022 mattress deals at Leesa, Nectar and Casper

Best Amazon Black Friday furniture deals

Deals on mattresses, tables and more

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday headphone and earbud deals

Deals on Sony, Beats and more 

Save big on headphones from Sony, Beats and more during the Amazon Black Friday event.
Best Amazon Black Friday toy and game deals

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

Best Amazon Black Friday home & garden deals

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Shop these Amazon home deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday smart home deals

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
Best Amazon Black Friday clothing deals

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion

Save big on stylish fashion finds.
Best Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.
Best Amazon Black Friday lifestyle deals

Deals on GrubHub+, Water Flosser, Oral-B

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.
Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.

Black Friday 2022 shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Do Black Friday sales happen on Amazon?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long is the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

    Canadian Sprinter Aaron Brown is a quick thinker. Not just in the literal sense — he has perfected physical speed, as befits a world champion 4x100-metre relay racer. But every track and field athlete tries to do that. What sets Brown apart is how he analyzes and dissects the entire economic model of high-performance sport. For someone who is so ready to reassure that he isn't a radical, a lot of Brown's questions might rattle nerves among the money managers at the peak of the Olympic pyramid. B