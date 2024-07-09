Amateur Luke Clanton is the betting favorite(!) at the PGA Tour’s 2024 ISCO Championship

Many of the world’s best players are across the pond this week for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, but there’s a field of PGA Tour players headed to Kentucky for the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club. Arguably the biggest storyline heading into the tournament is amateur Luke Clanton, who last week became the first amateur to finish inside the top 10 in back-to-back Tour starts — T-10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, T-2 at the John Deere Classic — since Billy Joe Patton in 1957.

Incredibly, with names like Joel Dahmen, Cameron Champ and Sam Ryder in the field, Clanton is the betting favorite to win the ISCO Championship at +900 (9/1). The next closest is Michael Thorbjornsen, another rising Tour star, at +1400 (14/1). Thorbjornsen, like Clanton, was a runner-up at TPC Deere Run last week.

Thanks to his amateur status, Clanton, a sophomore at Florida State, lost $804,776 in earnings over the last two weeks.

Photo: DraftKings

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek