Amad starts, 5 big changes | Expected Man Utd line-up (3-4-2-1) vs Bournemouth with Mainoo decision made





Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Red Devils bowed out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday following a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-final.

United caught the eye with their high pressing and goalscoring, but it coincided with plenty of high-profile defensive errors.

Manager Ruben Amorim will want a much better showing against the Cherries as the club aim to stay in the hunt for the top four.

The Red Devils are presently nine points adrift of the last Champions League spot and need to beat the Cherries to close the deficit.

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Predicted Man Utd line up vs Bournemouth

Altay Bayindir had a dreadful night in goal against Spurs with two big mistakes. Andre Onana has been ever-present in the Premier League and Europa League games this term. He should be an assured starter for the rest of the season after Bayindir’s poor showing.

In the back three, there will be an enforced change after a new injury for Victor Lindelof. With Matthijs de Ligt ill during the week, we anticipate Harry Maguire to partner Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez had a forgettable game in midweek with two big errors, but the Argentine should get the nod in the starting line-up with the limited options at the moment.

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are poised to continue from the right and left wing-back positions.

Dalot’s form has been inconsistent, but he is likely to keep his place. With Amad Diallo’s success in the number 10 role, Amorim is unlikely to play him at wing-back again.

In midfield, we expect one change with Christian Eriksen dropping out. Kobbie Mainoo looks set to accompany Manuel Ugarte in the centre of the park against the Cherries.

Further forward, Diallo is guaranteed to start in attacking midfield alongside captain Bruno Fernandes. The Ivorian was superb off the bench in midweek with a goal and an assist.

Antony should make way after a lacklustre display. Up front, it could be a straight swap with Joshua Zirkzee replacing Rasmus Hojlund after he scored coming off the bench on Thursday.

How Man Utd could line up vs Bournemouth

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Article written by Sri Aswin .