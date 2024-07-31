Amad Diallo hopes to stay at Man Utd for 'life'

Amad Diallo has pledged his long-term future to Manchester United, hoping to see out the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils in January 2021 before, eventual loan spells at Rangers and Championship team Sunderland. He made just 12 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign after spending the majority of the season on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered last season.

However, Amad did make a resurgence during the second half of the season, including his first Premier League appearance in three years. He also scored the dramatic stoppage time of extra-time winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Despite an up and down few years, Amad hopes to spend the rest of his career in Manchester and is committed to helping the team achieve success.

"I'm very happy here," he said while on pre-season tour with the squad in the United States. "I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, good energy.

"Why not stay here all my life? It was not easy for me to get an injury in pre-season last season. I was out a long time but the most important thing was to come back stronger, to help the team and in the end I was happy with my contribution. I forgot the past and now I'm thinking about the present.

"I am so motivated to start the season, I'm so excited, I believe in the manager. Last season, I know didn't play a lot, but this season is going to be a good season for everyone and I'm so motivated to start the season.

"I think everyone wants to play, that's why in the training you need to put everything in to fight and start. We have a good team, good players - Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford - so the final [decision] is the manager who can decide who is on the pitch and who is on the bench. Everyone is important in the team."

United kick off their 2024/25 campaign hosting Fulham on 16 August, just six days after their FA Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City.