Alyssa Naeher's incredible save helps USWNT take gold at Paris Olympics

US' goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher jumps to make a save in the women's gold medal final football match between Brazil and US during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 10, 2024. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States women's national soccer team, with unwavering determination to make history, have ended their 12-year drought by winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil 1-0 on Saturday.

In a game that marked Mallory Swanson's 100th appearance for the national team, she made a historic contribution with a well-timed run in the 57th minute that resulted in a goal, securing the gold medal, the USA's first since 2012.

Not to be overshadowed, the star of the match was U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. In a nail-biting moment, Brazil's Adriana plays a perfect ball and heads it towards the goal, but Naeher made a jaw-dropping save in extra time to keep Brazil scoreless and the U.S. on top.

ALYSSA NAEHER TO THE RESCUE. AN UNBELIEVABLE SAVE IN STOPPAGE TIME. 😱#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/fsJoNKSI40 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

ALYSSA. NAEHER. ❌



Another unreal save for the USWNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/EIEqmTTXXd — espnW (@espnW) August 10, 2024

Mallory Swanson goal gave USA 1-0 lead over Brazil

In the 57th minute, Mallory Swanson scored to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead with a signature run down the left side. Korbin Albert delivered the through ball to Swanson and her right-footed shot beat Brazil’s goalkeeper Lorena, breaking the scoreless tie and giving the USA the lead.

TEAM USA STRIKES FIRST—AND IT'S MALLORY SWANSON AGAIN!



1-0 IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH.#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/rCEQNIbR68 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alyssa Naeher's iconic save helps USWNT secure Olympic gold