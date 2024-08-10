Alyssa Naeher's incredible save helps USWNT take gold at Paris Olympics
The United States women's national soccer team, with unwavering determination to make history, have ended their 12-year drought by winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil 1-0 on Saturday.
In a game that marked Mallory Swanson's 100th appearance for the national team, she made a historic contribution with a well-timed run in the 57th minute that resulted in a goal, securing the gold medal, the USA's first since 2012.
Not to be overshadowed, the star of the match was U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. In a nail-biting moment, Brazil's Adriana plays a perfect ball and heads it towards the goal, but Naeher made a jaw-dropping save in extra time to keep Brazil scoreless and the U.S. on top.
ALYSSA NAEHER TO THE RESCUE. AN UNBELIEVABLE SAVE IN STOPPAGE TIME. 😱#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/fsJoNKSI40
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024
ALYSSA. NAEHER. ❌
Another unreal save for the USWNT 👏 pic.twitter.com/EIEqmTTXXd
— espnW (@espnW) August 10, 2024
USWNT vs. Brazil: USA wins Olympic gold for first time in 12 years
Mallory Swanson goal gave USA 1-0 lead over Brazil
In the 57th minute, Mallory Swanson scored to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead with a signature run down the left side. Korbin Albert delivered the through ball to Swanson and her right-footed shot beat Brazil’s goalkeeper Lorena, breaking the scoreless tie and giving the USA the lead.
TEAM USA STRIKES FIRST—AND IT'S MALLORY SWANSON AGAIN!
1-0 IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH.#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/rCEQNIbR68
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alyssa Naeher's iconic save helps USWNT secure Olympic gold