Alvarez and Rider host Canisius

Rider Broncs (4-10, 0-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-14, 0-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits Canisius after Jay Alvarez scored 23 points in Rider's 80-79 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-5 in home games. Canisius is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Broncs have gone 0-3 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Canisius' average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Rider allows. Rider's 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Canisius has given up to its opponents (50.2%).

The Golden Griffins and Broncs square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

TJ Weeks Jr. is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 63.1 points, 23.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Broncs: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press