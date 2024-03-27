'All That' Alum Kenan Thompson Says 'Quiet on Set' Is 'Tough to Watch' and Urges Nickelodeon to 'Investigate More'

Thompson said he wasn’t "aware of a lot" of the alleged on-set behavior during his time at Nickelodeon but his "heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized or their families"

Kenan Thompson is speaking out about the new controversial docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Tamron Hall Show, the All That alum, 45, was asked about the docuseries, which offers a disturbing look behind some of the most iconic children’s shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“It's tough for me because I can't really speak on things that I've never witnessed,” he shared, noting that many of the allegations occurred after his tenure on Nickelodeon and his experience with producer Dan Schneider was limited.

“Because all these things happened after I left, basically, and Dan wasn't really on Kenan and Kel like that,” he explained. “I mean, he got a ‘created by’ credit but it was a different showrunner, so our worlds weren't overly overlapping like that outside of All That necessarily.”

“So I wasn't really aware of a lot of it, but my heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized or their families," he continued.

The Saturday Night Live veteran shared how the docuseries is important for the survivors of the alleged abuse, saying, “I think it's a good thing that the doc is out and is putting things on display that need to be — stories that need to be told for accountability sake but it's definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place.”

“And I have fond memories of my costars and stuff like that, so, to hear that they've gone through terrible things like that, it's just, it's really tough,” he added.

Host Tamron Hall then pointed out, "We did reach out to Dan Schneider's team and they directed us to a response that he posted on YouTube. We also reached out, of course, to the production company, and they said that they investigate all of these things, investigate all of the allegations."

Thompson interjected, “Well, investigate more! I mean because it's like, it's supposed to be a safe place you know? It's supposed to be a safe place for kids and to hear all about that it's just like, ‘How dare you?’"

In a statement to PEOPLE regarding alleged behaviors on past production sets, Nickelodeon said, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.”

The statement continued, “Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Schneider, 58, responded to the series in a 20-minute YouTube video with BooG!e, who played T-Bo on iCarly, last week, noting, “Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

The Zoey 101 producer spoke about the series' allegations that he continuously requested female writers to massage him in front of other writers and crew members.

“It was wrong,” he said. “It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. It was the wrong thing to do. I’d never do it today. I’m embarrassed that I did it then. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation."

Schneider also addressed the allegations that some of the jokes within the various series he produced appeared to sexualize the child actors on series including Drake & Josh, Victorious, The Amanda Show and iCarly as well as claims that he would cast Black actors in racially stereotyped roles, including All That alum Bryan Hearne.

“... every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny,” he said. “Now we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens, and they’re looking at them and they’re saying ‘You know, I don’t think that’s appropriate for a kids show.’ I have no problem with that. If that’s how anyone feels, let’s cut those jokes out of the show, just like I would have done 20 years ago."

"Diversity has always been very important to my shows," Schneider added. "I'm exceptionally proud of these people who had been on my shows. They go on to bigger, better things."

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now streaming on Max.



