Almondo Sewell returns to Edmonton Elks as their defensive line coach

EDMONTON — Almondo Sewell is back with the Edmonton Elks.

Sewell rejoined the CFL franchise Tuesday as its defensive line coach. He replaces Nate O'Neal, who resigned.

Sewell's return to Edmonton comes after Chris Jones was fired as head coach and general manager on Monday.

Offensive co-ordinator/quarterback coach Jarious Jackson was named interim head coach while assistant GM Geroy Simon takes over general manager duties, also on an interim basis.

Sewell was a defensive lineman with Edmonton 2011-2019 and helped the club win a franchise under Jones in 2015.

Sewell, 37, spent his final three CFL season as a player with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-23), earning a second Grey Cup ring last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press