Aljamain Sterling wants to jump right back on the horse after UFC 310.

Sterling (24-5 MMA, 16-5 UFC) dropped a close decision to undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev less than two weeks ago at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The frustrating loss had Sterling contemplating his fighting future, but it appears "The Funkmaster" has changed his tune pretty quickly.

It was a good showing from the former UFC bantamweight champion, who doesn't see the Evloev loss as a step back. He'd like to make a quick turnaround against either Arnold Allen (20-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) or former title challenger Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA, 8-4 UFC).

"I would like to make a March return," Sterling said in an interview with "Home of Fight." "If I do get to get a fight for March, April the latest, I would like to fight Arnold Allen or fight Brian Ortega. I don't think that loss to Movsar should push me down the rankings. I almost felt like it should be treated as a 'W.'

"It's weird to say it like that because it might come off as funny to people to hear me say that, but honestly, that's just how I feel. I feel that I shouldn’t have to go fight down the rankings after being 1-1 and losing to a guy that people are saying is going to be the next champion, in a fight that a lot of people still think I won."

Sterling, who's been riddled with injuries throughout his past few training camps, wants to capitalize on being healthy.

"I think a March return would be nice," Sterling said. "I want to stay busy, especially while I can. This is like the first time I've actually been the majority of the post fight healthy, so I want to take advantage of that."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Aljamain Sterling eyes Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega after UFC 310 loss