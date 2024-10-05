🚨Alisson limps off at Crystal Palace in huge blow for Liverpool

🚨Alisson limps off at Crystal Palace in huge blow for Liverpool

Liverpool have been dealt a potentially massive blow as they were forced to hand a debut to Vitezslav Jaros following a hamstring injury to no.1 Alisson.





The Reds were 1-0 up with 10 minutes left to play when Alisson awkwardly cleared the ball before going down, beating the turf in anger.

No.2 goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher was not among the substitutes available to Arne Slot, meaning that the Reds handed a debut to Jaros, a 23-year-old goalkeeper who spent last season on loan at Austrian side Sturm Graz.

Alisson has hobbled off the pitch to be replaced by Vitezslav Jaros.



His last game in English football was for Stockport in a 2-0 win at Salford in October 2022 🗓️#BBCFootball #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/vkDtfRidXY — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 5, 2024

With Alisson clearly furious, signs suggest he could be out for a while. Just how big of a blow could that be for the Reds with a horror run of fixtures ahead?