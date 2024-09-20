Alisson injury: Liverpool goalkeeper doubtful for Bournemouth clash as Arne Slot delivers update

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Reds boss Arne Slot revealed at his pre-match press conference held on Friday morning that the Brazilian international has a slight muscle issue and it remained to be seen if he would be able to train ahead of the weekend fixture at Anfield.

If he can’t take part in a final session at Kirkby on Friday, then deputy Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to start against the Cherries on Merseyside instead.

Liverpool have no other fresh injury concerns to contend with ahead of the top-flight visit of Andoni Iraola’s side, though midfielder Harvey Elliott is still sidelined with a fractured foot.

“Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait [to see] if he can train,” Slot told reporters. “Then, if he can’t then he will probably not play as well, so we have to wait and see.

“He has a slight issue with one of his muscles and we are wondering if this game tomorrow comes too early or not. He didn’t take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before.

“But after the Milan game he felt it more and more and now we have to wait and see if he’s ready to be in goal tomorrow or we have to wait a few more extra days. Apart from Harvey Elliott, [there are no other injuries].”

Alisson has started all five of Liverpool’s opening games of the season across all competitions, including Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over AC Milan in their first match of the new-look Champions League at the San Siro.

However, while he completed another full 90 minutes in midweek, it appears that he aggravated a pre-existing muscle problem that has left him a doubt to face Bournemouth.

