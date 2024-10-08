Ali Abdelaziz is confident Magomed Ankalaev will be the one to take out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) retained his light heavyweight title with a brutal fourth-round TKO of Khalil Rountree in Saturday's UFC 307 main event at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Pereira plans on staying put at 205 pounds, and Abdelaziz expects Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC) to cement himself as No. 1 contender if he can get past Aleksandar Rakic Oct. 26 at UFC 308. No one has had an answer for Pereira on the feet at 205 pounds, but Abdelaziz says Ankalaev has the tools to beat him at his own game.

"I truly believe I think he will knock out Alex Pereira," Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. "I believe he has every skill set to do it, and I believe he will do it. I didn't know too much about Khalil before. I thought he was a 50-50 type of fighter. Yesterday, I'm a fan for life of Khalil Rountree. Khalil Rountree dropped him two times.

"I believe Ankalaev has way more precision, way smarter than both of them. I believe Alex Pereira's chin is a little bit better at light heavyweight, but the man has been in so many wars, and I believe his chin is not there, and it's normal. It's not knocking on him. I don't think his chin is there 100 percent."

Abdelaziz dismissed the notion that the UFC is trying to protect Pereira by giving him favorable stylistic matchups, but sees Ankalaev as the more well-rounded fighter.

"I think Alex is a great champion, but I think Ankalaev is superior everywhere," Abdelaziz said. "I believe Ankalaev will beat him in wrestling and grappling. I believe Ankalaev doesn't get hit."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Ali Abdelaziz: Magomed Ankalaev 'superior everywhere,' will knock out Alex Pereira