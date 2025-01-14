Alexander Isak injury: Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle latest ahead of Wolves game

Man of the moment: Alexander Isak is in brilliant form for Newcastle (Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has confirmed the latest on Alexander Isak’s fitness ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League meeting with Wolves on Wednesday night.

The striker is in red-hot form this season, scoring in eight consecutive games as Howe’s side continue to impress.

Isak starred as Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 last week in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, scoring once while teeing up the other for Anthony Gordon.

The Sweden international, however, was substituted just after the hour mark against the Gunners with what Newcastle manager Howe would later confirm was a tight hamstring.

Howe subsequently left Isak out of the squad who beat Bromley 3-1 in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Still, there is hope Isak will be able to feature as Newcastle look to make it six consecutive League victories when Wolves head to St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Asked about the likes of Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy, Howe said: “They were left out with genuine reasons, all different things, but nothing major we hope.

“So minor problems that we needed to settle down. Fingers crossed they'll be there or thereabouts."

Harvey Barnes has been ruled out for around a month with a groin injury.