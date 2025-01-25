Alexander and Boston University win 85-82 in OT against Bucknell

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 16 points and Miles Brewster added five in the overtime as Boston University beat Bucknell 85-82 on Saturday.

Alexander had five rebounds for the Terriers (10-11, 4-4 Patriot League). Azmar Abdullah scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Michael McNair had 12 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Bison (8-13, 4-4) were led by Noah Williamson, who recorded 26 points. Josh Bascoe added 16 points, four assists and three steals for Bucknell. Ruot Bijiek had 12 points.

Alexander scored eight points in the first half and Boston University went into halftime trailing 39-34. Bucknell did not trail in the second half but Boston's Otto Landrum tied it at 74 with a layup with 12 seconds left.

In overtime, the Terriers made six free throws in final 1:03 to break a tie and hold on for the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

