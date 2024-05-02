Alex Pietrangelo's bad penalty proves costly as Stars beat Golden Knights in Game 5

Vegas Golden Knights veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo took an undisciplined penalty Wednesday night and it proved costly as the Dallas Stars pushed the defending Stanley Cup champions to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory.

Pietrangelo delivered a backhanded punch to the face of Stars forward Tyler Seguin, who was bloodied on the play. The defenseman was called for a major penalty for elbowing, but the call was reduced to a roughing minor penalty after a review.

The penalty proved costly as Dallas' Jason Robertson scored on the power play a little more than a minute later to give the Stars a 3-2 lead with less than four minutes left in the second period.

Alex Pietrangelo was given a 2-minute minor for this play on Tyler Seguin. pic.twitter.com/f6OmV0apsb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2024

The Golden Knights weren't able to come back and now trail 3-2 in a first-round series they once led 2-0.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger robbed Chandler Stephenson on a third-period breakaway to help seal the win.

The call against Pietrangelo was the second penalty in the game that was reduced from a major to a minor after a review. Seguin's hit on Vegas' Shea Theodore was reduced to a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head. Officials have to call the longer penalty in order to trigger a review.

Pietrangelo won a Stanley Cup last season with Vegas and in 2019 as the captain of the St. Louis Blues. He was suspended for a game in the second round last season for slashing the Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl.

The Golden Knights changed goalies from Logan Thompson to Stanley Cup winner Adin Hill for Game 5 but it wasn't enough to halt Vegas' slide.

Captain Mark Stone put the Golden Knights up 1-0 in a carbon copy of his Game 1 goal.

Evgenii Dadonov and Matt Duchene put the Stars up 2-1 before William Carrier scored to tie the game 2-2 after one period.

Game 6 is Friday in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stars beat Golden Knights after Alex Pietrangelo's bad penalty