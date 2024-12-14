Alex Ovechkin injury update: Capitals star briefly at practice as he rehabs broken leg

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin briefly took part in the team's practice Saturday as he rehabs from a fractured left fibula.

Ovechkin, who is chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record, worked out with the skills coach, according to Washington Post reporter Bailey Johnson. He then participated briefly in the morning skate while wearing a no-contact jersey, according to the Hockey News.

Ovechkin is in his second week on the ice at the Capitals' practice facility since he broke his leg. He first skated in a track suit then graduated to full gear later in the week. He did more skating on Monday then graduated on Wednesday to shooting pucks, taking passes from Nicklas Backstrom, who's on a long-term leave of absence. Saturday was his most intense work.

"It's another step," coach Spencer Carbery told reporters. "I wouldn't start to put targets or setting projected dates of return ... but him being in the morning skate where there's other players around is the next step."

Alex Ovechkin has joined the pre-practice skills session with Kenny McCudden. Spencer Carbery said last week that this was the next step, then eventually joining the team for the non-competitive drills in practice, and so on. pic.twitter.com/Wzkj5JQ5zc — Bailey Johnson (@BaileyAJohnson_) December 14, 2024

The Capitals originally gave a timeline of four to six weeks after the Nov. 18 injury. That would put Ovechkin's availability anywhere from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, causing him miss 13 to 19 games.

Here's what to know about Alex Ovechkin's injury:

Ovechkin taking part in morning skate. pic.twitter.com/8288u3kKqT — Washington Capitals on The Hockey News (@Capitals_THN) December 14, 2024

When was Alex Ovechkin injured?

Ovechkin was hurt during a Nov. 18 victory against the Utah Hockey Club on an inadvertent leg-on-leg collision by Utah defenseman Jack McBain. The Capitals captain limped to the bench, took a quick twirl on the ice during a TV timeout then went to the dressing room and didn't return. The fractured fibula diagnosis was announced on Nov. 21.

What's the latest on Alex Ovechkin's injury?

Generally, a player will ramp up skating, work with pucks, then return to practice, first in a non-contact jersey then with contact allowed, before being allowed to play.

Carbery said it's "to be determined" whether Ovechkin will join the Capitals on their two-game trip early next week.

When could Alex Ovechkin return?

The original timeline would have him available as early as Dec. 19 and as late as Jan. 2. The Capitals have a home game on Dec. 20 and a home game on Jan. 2. They don't play from Dec. 24-27 because of the holiday break.

How many games has Alex Ovechkin missed?

He has missed 10 games. The Capitals have gone 7-2-1 in that stretch with other players stepping up. They led the Eastern Conference in points on Friday morning and were one point out of first in the league.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have?

Ovechkin had 15 goals in 18 games before the injury, including two in the game in which he was hurt. That gives him 868 career goals, second all-time behind Gretzky.

He needs 27 more to break Gretzky's NHL record of 894, which has stood since 1999. If Ovechkin falls short of breaking the record this season, he has another year left on his contract.

