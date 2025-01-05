USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Alex Ovechkin goal tracker: How close is Capitals star to Wayne Gretzky's record?

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is back from his fractured left fibula and remains red hot in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goal record.

Ovechkin, 39, had missed 16 games after absorbing a leg-on-leg collision during a Nov. 18 game against the Utah Hockey Club. He returned on Dec. 28 and has scored goals in four of his first five games back.

Ovechkin entered this season needing 42 goals to break Gretzky's record of 894 career goals, which has stood since 1999. The Washington captain has 19 goals this season, with 43 games left.

If he doesn't reach the record this season, he has one more season left on his contract.

Here's where Ovechkin stands in his chase of Gretzky's goal record:

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have?

Ovechkin has 872 career goals.

How close is Alex Ovechkin to Wayne Gretzky's goal record?

Ovechkin needs 23 goals to break Gretzky's record.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have this season?

Ovechkin has 19 goals and 11 assists in 23 games. Factoring in the 16 games he missed, that is a 55-goal pace.

What did Alex Ovechkin do in his last game?

He had one goal, one assist and seven shots in a 7-4 win against the New York Rangers. He picked up the puck after a Capitals faceoff loss and backhanded a puck past Jonathan Quick. It ended up being the game-winning goal.

When is Alex Ovechkin's next game?

The Capitals play Monday, Jan. 6, at the Buffalo Sabres. Ovechkin has 41 goals in 65 regular-season games against the Sabres.

Alex Ovechkin career goal breakdown

Even strength: 550, third overall

Power play: 317, a record

Short-handed: 5

Empty net: 60, a record

Game winners: 133, second overall, two behind Jaromir Jagr's record

Multi-goal games: 177, second overall

Goalies scored against: 178, tied with Jagr for record

Hat tricks: 31, sixth overall

Who are the NHL's top all-time goal scorers?

The top 21 NHL all-time goal scorers all have 600 or more goals. All of the players are in the Hockey Hall of Fame, except Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Jagr, who are still playing.

1. Wayne Gretzky, 894 goals in 1,487 games

2. Alex Ovechkin, 872 goals in 1,449 games

3. Gordie Howe, 801 goals in 1,767 games

4. Jaromir Jagr, 766 goals in 1,733 games

5. Brett Hull, 741 goals in 1,269 games

6. Marcel Dionne, 731 in 1,348 games

7. Phil Esposito, 717 goals in 1,282 games

8. Mike Gartner, 708 goals in 1,432 games

9. Mark Messier, 694 goals in 1,756 games

10. Steve Yzerman, 692 goals in 1,514 games

11. Mario Lemieux, 690 goals in 915 games

12. Teemu Selanne, 684 goals in 1,451 games

13. Luc Robitaille, 668 goals in 1,431 games

14. Brendan Shanahan, 656 goals in 1,524 games

15. Dave Andreychuk, 640 goals in 1,639 games

16. Jarome Iginla, 625 goals in 1,554 games

17. Joe Sakic, 625 goals in 1,378 games

18. Bobby Hull, 610 goals in 1,063 games

19. Dino Ciccarelli, 608 goals in 1,232 games

20. Sidney Crosby, 603 goals in 1,312 games

21. Jari Kurri, 601 goals in 1,251 games

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alex Ovechkin scores again in Wayne Gretzky goal record chase