Alex Greenwood suffers head injury in England’s clash with Belgium

Alex Greenwood was carried off on a stretcher after being involved in a clash of heads during England’s Nations League match against Belgium in Leuven.

Defender Greenwood collided with Belgian forward Jassina Blom with around 20 minutes of the contest gone, leaving both players down on the turf.

Greenwood then received treatment on the field for about 10 minutes before being placed on a stretcher and taken off, with Jess Carter coming on as her replacement. Blom, donning a head bandage, was able to continue.

An early substitute as Alex Greenwood leaves the field on a stretcher after a collision. We're with you, Alex. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pkg14cyN3Q — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2023

Having been a goal down at the time of the incident via Laura De Neve’s free-kick, the Lionesses went on to turn things around, with goals from Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby putting them 2-1 up heading into first-half stoppage time.

Tessa Wullaert then brought things back level with an equaliser in the additional period.