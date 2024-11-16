Alex Caruso expected to sign contract extension with Thunder

.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, an extension between Caruso and the Thunder is considered to be the only meaningful transaction the team completes in the near future. "I don't expect there to be much more in OKC for the time being right now aside from this impending Alex Caruso extension that the league is definitely still expecting and bracing for coming out of the Thunder," said Fischer.

Source: RealGM

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder Injury Report vs Suns:

Alex Caruso (Hip Soreness) OUT

Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT

Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT

Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT

Alex Ducas (G League) OUT - 5:51 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Dyson Daniels is averaging 3.6 steals/game. All-time record (min: 1K minutes) per @bball_ref is 3.7/game by Alvin Robertson in '86. (NBA did not record steals til '73-74 season). Daniels leads NBA in deflections w/ 76. No. 2 is tie b/w Alex Caruso +Nikola Jokic...at 44. Insane. - 9:56 AM

More on this storyline

Brandon Rahbar: Alex Caruso (hip soreness) listed out tomorrow vs the Suns. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / November 14, 2024

Clemente Almanza: Alex Caruso (hip soreness) is out for tonight’s game against the Pelicans -via x.com / November 13, 2024

But although Caruso has undoubtedly contributed to the Thunder’s dominant D so far this year, he’s provided whatever the opposite of a spark is on offense. He’s shooting 27.1% from the floor and 18.5% from 3, has a -4.4 offensive Estimated RAPTOR and OKC scores 9.8 fewer points per 100 with him on the court versus off. Perhaps not coincidentally — and granting that he’s also playing for a much better team now — Caruso’s minutes per game have dipped from a career-high 28.7 in Chicago last season to just 19.5 so far this year in OKC. The good news for OKC (and Caruso specifically) is that shot-making is prone to huge random swings in a small sample. Given their wealth of offensive weapons, from trigger-men SGA and Jalen Williams to shooters like Wallace, Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, the Thunder should be making a lot more 3s — and shots in general — than they are right now. While we may look back on Caruso’s 2023-24 season as a career year in terms of offensive effectiveness,1 he has a history as an above-average deep shooter. -via Neil Paine's Substack / November 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Alex Caruso expected to sign contract extension with Thunder