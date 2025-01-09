Alessia Russo urges Arsenal to kick on ahead of ‘massive’ part of the season

England and Arsenal striker Alessia Russo has challenged the Gunners to “get even better” ahead of a crucial run of matches in their quadruple trophy chase.

Arsenal got off to a disappointing start to the season but are now undefeated in 11 straight games across all competitions under interim head coach Renee Slegers, who remains a contender for the permanent position.

Russo herself is enjoying one of the hottest streaks of her career, scoring in all four of her side’s December matches and twice bagging braces – earning her Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month honours.

“We have to start exactly where we left off and get even better,” Russo told the PA news agency.

🗳️ The votes are in… 🎯 Alessia Russo's delightful curler against Aston Villa has won our December Goal of the Month! 👏 🤝 @Emirates — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 7, 2025

“I think this is the massive part of the season, in the league, in the cups, in the Champions League, it’s when things become knockouts and the results really, really matter.

“We’ve put ourselves in good stead and we had a really good couple of months before Christmas, but it means nothing if we don’t continue this run.”

Russo’s second goal against Aston Villa also earned her the Barclays WSL Goal of the Month trophy.

Slegers, previously an assistant under ex-Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall, remains in the interim role and will take charge when the Gunners host Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 straight matches under Slegers (John Walton/PA)

Eidevall – who stepped down in October and was on Tuesday appointed head coach of NWSL side San Diego Wave – has backed Slegers long-term, telling Sport Bladet: “I think it would be the best thing for the club. I think Renee is a great leader.”

Russo has certainly found her scoring form under the Dutch coach, who before Christmas outlined her ambitions to strike the ideal balance of structure and creativity.

“I always say I play my best when I’m confident,” said Russo. “I’m a bit of an instinctive player as well at times and I think the more that can come to life within a structure is really cool.

“I think having a little bit more freedom and instinctiveness within the squad and especially up top in the attacking third, is really important.”

From Charlton mascot to playing for @ArsenalWFC… what a journey it’s been for Alessia Russo 🥹 Will she net again in the #AdobeWomensFACup this weekend? pic.twitter.com/UQwFaC5FUr — Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) January 6, 2025

Arsenal still have a chance at a quadruple this year, having also made it to the Champions League and League Cup quarter-finals.

They enter the second half of the Barclays WSL season third in the table, with one point behind second-placed Manchester City and seven behind leaders and defending champions Chelsea.

While the managerial question looms largest, the Barclays WSL transfer window is also open until January 30, with the Gunners rumoured to be targeting a winger or defensive reinforcements.

Russo was an Arsenal target long before ultimately arriving in north London from Manchester United as a free agent and marquee signing last summer, her name consistently dominating headlines until the deal was done.

Arsenal, Russo is quick to point out, made her own transition “seamless”, adding: “People would just bend over backwards to help you and I think that is really important to players.”

Defending champions England kick off their Euro 2025 campaign against France in Switzerland on July 5.

That is still a long time – and hopefully a couple of domestic trophies – away for the Lionesses forward, who agrees she is enjoying one of the best stretches of her career.

Russo is enjoying one of the best streaks of her career (John Walton/PA)

“I would like to continue it for, obviously, forever, and get better,” added Russo.

“I think it doesn’t matter what I am doing at that moment, it matters what I am doing in the next game.

“My dad always used to say you’re only as good as your last game and that’s really true.

“Having a bit of a break was nice but I’m also really eager to get back to it.”