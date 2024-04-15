Alejandro Garnacho likes posts accusing Erik ten Hag of ‘throwing him under the bus’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been accused of unfairly singling out 19-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho (left) for criticism - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Erik ten Hag’s relationship with his Manchester United squad is back under the spotlight after Alejandro Garnacho liked two social media posts criticising his own manager.

Garnacho was substituted at half-time of Saturday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, before Ten Hag pinpointed issues in the 19-year-old’s area of the pitch which he has said had been “repaired” following the change.

That assessment was picked up on by Mark Goldbridge, the host of a United fan channel on YouTube, who wrote: “Garnacho has been one of our best players this season. Poor first half but taking him off at half-time and holding him up as the problem is a joke. Many have done much worse week in week out and are still out there.”

In a second post on the social media platform X, Goldbridge added: “Ten Hag subtly blaming Garnacho in the post-match press conference... Not a good look throwing a 19-year-old under the bus who has actually delivered for you this season. But then again he’s clearly scared of upsetting the bigger earners.”

Garnacho then himself ‘liked’ both messages and, although he did subsequently ‘unlike’ the posts, the gesture had already been widely noticed by fans as well as senior United staff.

United regard the issue as an internal matter but, with Ten Hag’s future uncertain, any hint of internal unrest could hardly be less welcome. Ten Hag did also suggest that Garnacho might have been short of full fitness on Saturday after only training on the Friday before the match.

It all follows the internal disciplinary action that was taken in January after Marcus Rashford spent two nights out partying in Belfast only to report ill when he was expected to train.

Jadon Sancho was banished earlier this season after a fall-out with the manager and went on loan to Borussia Dortmund while Cristiano Ronaldo openly said that he did not respect Ten Hag ahead of his departure last season.

Sir Dave Brailsford, who is the Ineos director of sport and now largely running United’s football operation, was among those at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ten Hag has only a year left on his United contract and a decision about his future is likely to be taken at the end of the season. United are currently overhauling their off-field operation following respective approaches for Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth and Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox.