Alec Musser, All My Children Actor Turned Fitness Model, Dead at 50

Alec Musser, the actor best known for playing Del Henry on All My Children, has died. He was 50.

Musser passed away Friday night at his home in Del Mar, Calif., his family confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death was reported.

Musser made his debut on the ABC soap in 2005 after winning SOAPnet’s reality TV contest I Wanna Be a Soap Star. He was awarded a contract with All My Children and became the second actor to play Del Henry, succeeding Winsor Harmon. All told he appeared in 43 episodes before exiting the soap in 2007.

Following AMC, Musser in 2009 recurred on Lifetime’s Rita Rocks starring Nicole Sullivan (black-ish). That same year, he appeared in Road to the Altar, a 10-episode webseries starring Jaleel White (Family Matters) and Leyna Juliet Weber (As the World Turns). His most recent TV credit is in 2011 for an episode of Desperate Housewives.

In recent years, Musser had found success as a fitness model and appeared in numerous magazines including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout and Exercise Health.

