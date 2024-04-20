Alec Bohm hits a pair of 3-run homers for Phillies against White Sox

PHILAELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm's first homer of the game was hit the opposite way into the right-field seats. His second homer was lofted high into the left-center section.

Both Bohm bombs counted the same for the Phillies — three-run shots that gave the Phillies a 6-0 lead through three innings.

They're also a sneak peek at the power the Phillies think they can get out out Bohm on a more consistent basis.

Bohm provided a needed dose of pop on the same night Philadelphia right-hander Spencer Turnbull took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Turnbull lost his bid on a one-out single but won the game, 7-0 against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

“I just want to hit as many balls as hard as I can and stay through the middle of the field,” Bohm said. “If they end up being homers, great. If they end up being doubles, cool.”

More like double the fun. He had hit six straight solo home runs dating to last season before his first three-run homer.

Bohm must love this place.

The slugging third baseman's two three-run shots equaled the number of three-run homers he hit in all of 2023. Bohm finished last season with career bests of 20 homers and 97 RBIs. The Phillies expected him to have a breakout season this year — he batted fifth Friday behind Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto.

Bohm said he didn't target a specific home run number he was trying to reach this season.

“The number's going to end up being what it's going to be,” he said. “I'm not sitting here chasing a specific home run number or anything like that. I'm just trying to do my job, drive in runs, hit balls hard.”

Bohm had just one homer this season before he connected against White Sox starter Garrett Crochet in the first inning and again off Crochet in the third.

“He's stronger than he was two years ago and he's stronger than he was last year,” manager Rob Thomson said. “If he's gaining strength and getting the ball up in the air, in theory, he's going to hit more home runs.”

Bohm was soundly cheered by 39,069 Phillies fans about two years and a week since he was caught muttering “ I (expletive) hate this place ” after committing his second error in a three-error game.

He moved past the misstep and grew into a fan favorite on a team that has made two straight playoff appearances. The Phillies will even offer a Bohm “I Love This Place” T-shirt next month as part of a promotion.

Perhaps it was fitting Bohm homered twice on the same day Taylor Swift dropped her double album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology." One of the song titles? “I Hate It Here.”

It's easy to laugh about now since Bohm has emerged into one of Philadelphia's most popular athletes. He scored a big win in the offseason when he beat the Phillies in arbitration, given a $4 million salary rather than the team’s $3.4 million offer.

Bohm hit multiple homers in a game for the fourth time in his career and first time since July 1, 2023 vs. Washington. He had six RBIs for the fourth time. Bohm's the first Phillies slugger to hit a three-run homer or a grand slam in each his first two at-bats of a game since Jayson Werth against Toronto in 2008.

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press