Albany 2024 NFL draft hopeful AJ Simon passes away at 25

Former Albany defensive lineman AJ Simon, a 2024 NFL draft hopeful, has passed at the age of 25, the school announced Wednesday.

"The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral 'AJ' Simon this morning," Albany said in a statement posted on social media. "AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years. He will be profoundly missed.”

Forever a Great Dane pic.twitter.com/OoNxvLsqNb — UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) April 17, 2024

Simon’s cause of death was not immediately announced.

Simon earned first-team All-CAA honors after recording 55 tackles and 12.5 sacks last season. ESPN ranked the defensive lineman as the 448th prospect in next week’s NFL draft.

“Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso said in a statement on social media. “My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8.”

Simon played two seasons at Albany. He was a student-athlete at Bloomsburg University prior to attending Albany. He was from Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AJ Simon, UAlbany NFL draft hopeful, passes away at 25