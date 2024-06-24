Albania vs Spain LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Albania vs Spain LIVE!

While La Roja have top spot, and an easier first knockout stage opponent, in the bag before tonight's game, Albania are still fighting for their lives at Euro 2024. A 95th-minute equaliser against Croatia last time out means Sylvinho's side still have a shot at qualifying out of Group B.

Spain are expected to make wholesale changes, with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams all expected to get a rest. Rodri is suspended so will sit out the game. It means second-string stars such as Mikel Oyarzabal, Alejandro Grimaldo, Jesus Navas and possibly David Raya could get the nod.

Even so, Albania have it all to do. They realistically must win, as two points are no guarantee of advancing. They have faced La Roja eight times in their history and lost every single time - so no better game than tonight to buck that trend. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Albania vs Spain latest updates

Kick off

How to watch for free: BBC Two and iPlayer

Albania team news: Daku banned

Spain team news: Ten changes

What Albania need to reach knockout stages

Albania 0-0 Spain | 5'

20:06 , Dom Smith

Really positive start from Sylvinho’s Albania. They have the game’s first corner, but Asllani’s delivery is a weak one and doesn’t clear the first hurdle.

Disappointing!

Albania 0-0 Spain | 2'

20:03 , Dom Smith

Bajrami’s ball into Asani is a good one, and Spain just about get it clear.

Albania with the first chance to whip a ball into the box.

Kick off

20:01 , Dom Smith

Here we are then. Off and running in Dusseldorf.

National Anthems

19:56 , Dom Smith

National anthem time then, and we start with the Royal March of Spain.

Just 10 minutes to go

19:51 , Dom Smith

Kick off is just 10 minutes away now at the Dusseldorf Arena, in what could be Albania’s final match of the tournament but definitely won’t be Spain’s...

(Getty Images)

Albania will breathe a sigh of relief

19:39 , Dom Smith

For Albania, it will have been very welcome news that wide duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are not starting tonight for Spain.

They have been outstanding for the Spanish so far. The 1-0 win over Italy was Yamal’s 50th game of the season for Barcelona or Spain. He is, let’s remember, just 16 years of age!

Spain looking for a good omen

19:27 , Dom Smith

Only once before have Spain won all three group-stage games, and that was in 2008.

That year they went on to win the European Championships, beating Germany 1-0 in the final. It began a run of three straight major tournaments in which they lifted the trophy. They’ve certainly looked good here in Germany so far.

(Getty Images)

Dusseldorf Arena filling up nicely

19:14 , Dom Smith

Plenty of fans making their way into Dusseldorf Arena now, ahead of the first-ever major tournament meeting between Spain and Albania.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Summary of Group B so far

19:05 , Dom Smith

Spain have already won Group B after following up a 3-0 win over Croatia with a dominant 1-0 victory over Italy.

Second at the moment are Italy, who beat Albania 2-1 on opening night before that defeat to Spain.

Tonight, the Italians face a Croatia side who drew 2-2 with Albania after their thrashing by Spain.

Albania, like Croatia, have just one point on the board. Both teams need wins tonight if they are to reach the second round in Germany.

Albania starting line-up

18:52 , Dom Smith

Albania (4-3-3): Strakosha; Balliu, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Laci, Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Manaj, Bajrami

Recognisable names in

18:50 , Dom Smith

Ten changes for Spain means chances for Arsenal’s David Raya, ex-Stoke striker Joselu and former Manchester City pair Jesus Navas and Aymeric Laporte to impress.

Albanian team isn’t out yet but we’ll have it in the next few minutes.

(UEFA via Getty Images)

Spain starting line-up

18:40 , Dom Smith

Spain (4-2-3-1): Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi; Ferran Torres, Olmo, Oyarzabal; Joselu

Wholesale changes for Spain

18:38 , Dom Smith

It is being reported by some journalists at the Dusseldorf Arena that Spain boss De la Fuente has made wholesale changes - as many as TEN - for tonight’s match against Albania.

We will have the starting line-ups for you shortly!

What Albania need to reach the knockout stages

18:31 , Dom Smith

Albania, like Croatia, sit on one point and need a victory over Spain to have any chance of making the round of 16.

It would be a historic moment for Albania, who have never reached a major tournament knockout stage before and who have lost to Spain in all eight previous meetings.

Victory could be enough to see them finish second in the group if Croatia beat Italy, provided Croatia do not win by a glut of goals. But a win would more likely see Albania finish second, if Italy and Croatia draw or if Italy win that game.

Standard Sport's Albania vs Spain prediction

18:19 , Dom Smith

Spain have looked mighty impressive in their first two games. While the goals did not flow against Italy as they did against Croatia, they racked up enough chances.

Albania have been entertaining yet are not the more progressive of teams. They must also attack La Roja, and could well be picked off.

Spain to win 2-0.

Albania vs Spain match odds

18:10 , Dom Smith

Albania: 13/2

Spain: 4/9

Draw: 18/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:03 , Dom Smith

Albania have only managed three goals in their eight defeats to Spain. They did, however, come close to ending La Roja’s 100 per-cent record with a 2-1 friendly defeat in 2022, but for Dani Olmo’s last-minute winner.

Albania wins: 0

Spain wins: 8

Draws: 0

Spain team news

17:52 , Dom Smith

Aymeric Laporte came back into the Spain team against Italy, meaning Nacho dropped out. The centre-back had not trained with his team-mates before the game, so it is perhaps unlikely he will start again four days on.

Luis de la Fuente may make other changes, with Spain having already wrapped up top spot.

Albania team news

17:42 , Dom Smith

Veteran midfielder Klaus Gjasula may be held in reserve despite his heroics off the bench in Albania’s last game, when he scored their equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Croatia.

Armando Broja was dropped from the attack but Rey Manaj faces a fight to keep his place.

Meanwhile, Albania forward Mirlind Daku has been banned for two games for leading offensive geopolitical chanting after the Croatia game.

Where to watch Albania vs Spain

17:37 , Dom Smith

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action here, via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

17:29 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 group game between Albania and Spain.

La Roja have top spot in Group B secured, but Albania must take points off them tonight to stand any chance of joining them in the knockout stage.

With Spain expected to make changes to their starting XI, is there an opportunity brewing for Sylvinho's side?

Kick-off in Dusseldorf is at 8pm BST. Stick with us.