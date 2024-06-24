Albania vs Spain lineups: Confirmed team Euro 2024 news, predicted XIs and injury latest for today

Spain could ring the changes for their Euro 2024 clash with Albania later today.

La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest most if not all of his key stars ahead of a last-16 tie against as-yet unknown opponents in Cologne on Sunday.

That is because Spain have already wrapped up their progress through to the knockout stages as group winners, having followed a commanding 3-0 opening win over Croatia in Berlin last weekend with another dominant display against defending champions Italy in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday night, settled in the end by an unfortunate own goal from Riccardo Calafiori.

Unable to be overtaken, they should surely rest most of their usual starters for what on paper is their easiest group game, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya among those expected to come in along with the likes of Jesus Navas, Dani Vivian, Martin Zubimendi, Alex Grimaldo, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu.

That should mean the night off for young superstar Lamine Yamal, plus other key players such as Nico Williams, Alvaro Morata, Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Carvajal and Unai Simon.

Albania can still qualify for the last 16 after a narrow first loss to Italy in Dortmund was followed by a dramatic last-gasp draw with Croatia in Hamburg, though they cannot lose this game. A draw also wouldn’t be enough if Croatia beat Italy at the same time in Leipzig.

Manager Sylvinho made two changes for the Croatia game, midfielder Qazim Laci coming in along with forward Rey Manaj and scoring an early opener.

Safe hands: Arsenal’s David Raya will expect to start for Spain against Albania in Dusseldorf (Getty Images)

Laci should keep his place in the team on Monday, though Chelsea’s Armando Broja will be vying to return up front after being dropped last time out.

Albania forward Mirlind Daku has been banned for two games for leading offensive chanting after the draw with Croatia.

Predicted Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Djimsiti, Ajeti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani, Bajrami, Laci; Abrashi, Broja

Predicted Spain XI: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Olmo; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal

Time and date: 8pm BST today on Monday June 24, 2024

Venue: Dusseldorf Arena

TV channel: BBC Two