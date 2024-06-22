Albania vs Spain: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Spain have booked their spot in the Euro 2024 knockout stages with top spot guaranteed ahead of their clash with Albania.

A dominant display, which was not reflected in the scoreline, saw La Roja beat Italy 1-0 to become the second team into the last-16 after hosts Italy.

But Albania are fighting for their lives and must take points off Spain to keep their hopes alive, even as a best third-placed team, after picking up one point their opening two games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Albania vs Spain is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Monday June 24, 2024.

The match will take place at Dusseldorf Arena.

Albania earned a late point against Croatia on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Where to watch Albania vs Spain

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Albania vs Spain team news

Veteran midfielder Klaus Gjasula may be held in reserve despite his heroics off the bench in Albania’s last game.

Armando Broja was dropped from the attack but Rey Manaj faces a fight to keep his place.

Aymeric Laporte came back into the Spain team against Italy, meaning Nacho dropped out. The centre-back had not trained with his team-mates before the game, so it is perhaps unlikely he will start again four days later.

There should not be too many other changes, with top spot on the line, but the pack should be shuffled somewhat to keep legs fresh.

Spain have caught the eye in Germany (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Albania vs Spain prediction

Spain have looked mighty impressive in their first two games. While the goals did not flow against Italy as they did against Croatia, they racked up enough chances.

Albania have been entertaining yet are not the more progressive of teams. They must also attack La Roja, and could well be picked off.

Spain to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Albania have only managed three goals in their eight defeats to Spain. They did, however, come close to ending La Roja’s 100 per-cent record with a 2-1 friendly defeat in 2022, but for Dani Olmo’s last-minute winner.

Albania wins: 0

Spain wins: 8

Draws: 0

Albania vs Spain match odds

Albania: 5/1

Spain: 2/5

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).