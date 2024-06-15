Albania scores after 22 seconds for quickest ever goal at the European Championship

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Albania has scored the fastest ever goal at a European Championship — after just 22 seconds.

Nedim Bajrami capitalized on an errant throw-in by Italy to smash a rising shot inside the near post in Dortmund on Saturday.

The previous quickest goal in the competition was by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia after 67 seconds in 2004.

The Associated Press