Alan Mills, referee who was the face of Wimbledon, dies aged 88

Tennis fans of a certain generation will always remember Alan Mills, who has died at the age of 88, as Wimbledon’s “Rain Man”.

Tournament referee between 1983 and 2005, his arrival at the side of the court usually presaged an imminent stoppage. Yet watching the weather was only one part of Mills’s job. Another was dealing with the most tempestuous generation of players ever to hurl a racket.

“Players were a lot more volatile in those days,” said Gerry Armstrong, who finished his own four-year term as Wimbledon referee last summer. “[Ilie] Nastase, [John] McEnroe, [Jimmy] Connors. Alan was trying to keep peace on the court, and there wasn’t even a code of conduct back then, nor any training for officials. We have it easy today, by comparison, because that was the toughest era.

“The whole atmosphere was different back then,” added Armstrong, who has been working at the Australian Open this week. “He always had to run from one court to another to put out fires, which is why he probably should have quit smoking a lot earlier. I think it was just him and the umpires as well, whereas now we have seven supervisors out here in Melbourne to keep an eye on things.”

Mills had been a talented player who reached the last 16 of Wimbledon three times, and once beat Rod Laver at the Hurlingham Club in south west London. He then floated between coaching jobs, also fitting in a spell as a public-school teacher, before eventually replacing Fred Hoyle as Wimbledon referee at the age of 47.

Neither of Mills’s two immediate predecessors as referee had been hugely popular. Captain Mike Gibson was an irascible, authoritarian fellow whose attitude to rain – locker-room legend had it – was “carry on until the balls float.” Hoyle was a gentleman farmer from Lincolnshire whose lack of tennis background counted against him in some quarters.

But Mills was perfect for the role. According to Richard Lewis, the former Davis Cup player who spent almost a decade as the All England Club’s chief executive, “Alan was very easy and relaxed to talk to. Because of his own experiences, he always understood why players were asking their questions and gave very helpful answers and explanations.”

In Mills’s own words, “They [the players] were almost treated like the naughty schoolboy going in front of the headmaster. And so right from the start I notified the players that my door is always open. I’d much rather if they had a grievance that they would come in and talk it over instead of it being discussed in the locker-room.”

In fact, it was probably the advent of the “bad-boy” generation of the 1980s which ushered Hoyle into retirement. Mills used to laugh about the fact that, on his own debut as a tennis official at Roehampton in 1977, an 18-year-old McEnroe had been the first player to call him out onto the court. Then, when Mills earned promotion to the full Wimbledon job, McEnroe was again the first player to demand his presence.

Despite some memorable run-ins, McEnroe would later present Mills with a copy of his autobiography, You Cannot Be Serious. He wrote an inscription on the flyleaf that said “To Alan, you have always treated me fairly, even when I didn’t deserve it. You are a good man. It’s not your fault that you are a referee.”

One of Mills’s toughest calls came in 1995, when a 20-year-old Tim Henman batted a ball away in anger and accidentally struck a ball girl in the ear. Mills was forced to disqualify Henman, although he felt sympathy for the fact that there was no intent involved.

“He was the ultimate referee, always in charge and in control irrespective of how difficult the rain delays were at Wimbledon,” Henman told Telegraph Sport. “He was also a dear friend who I will miss seeing socially at Wimbledon.”

For BBC viewers of the period, the sight of Mills was rarely welcome. He would arrive at the side of the court, brow furrowed and gaze directed at the lowering clouds, walkie-talkie in hand. These were the days before roofs on Centre and No 1 Courts, so a stoppage would usually be a cue for another replay of the Borg-McEnroe tie-break from 1980.

Yet for those in the locker-room or the umpires’ office, Mills was always a popular figure. Andrew Jarrett, who succeeded him, is particularly generous in his praise.

“It was one of the greatest privileges of my life to first assist, then shadow and finally take on the best tennis refereeing role in the world from him,” Jarrett told Telegraph Sport. “The way he accepted me and helped me at all times is something I will never forget. I shall miss his amused, twinkling eyes and good humour greatly.

“A couple of years ago we sat together having a cup of tea and a chat during Wimbledon. Out of nowhere it suddenly started to rain heavily. Everyone was racing around to get the courts covered and it was all action stations across the grounds. We looked across the table, shared a very knowing look and an amused grin and merely said ‘Fancy another tea?’”

