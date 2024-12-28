Alamo Bowl live updates: Colorado vs. BYU time, TV, highlights

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

SAN ANTONIO − Tonight’s game between Colorado and BYU in the Alamo Bowl might be the most attractive college football bowl game that is not part of the College Football Playoff.

Count the reasons:

It’s a prime-time Saturday night game on ABC.

It features the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado, Travis Hunter.

It also features flamboyant Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur, who might be the top quarterback selected in the NFL draft in April.

This will be their last game together in college − the Buffaloes (9-3) vs. the Cougars (10-2), two Big 12 Conference teams on opposite sides of the Rocky Mountains who haven’t played each other since the Freedom Bowl in 1988.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s quarterback, ranks first nationally in completion percentage (74.2%) and will face a BYU defense that finished the regular season tied for first nationally in passes intercepted (20).

Like Shedeur, Hunter also will play the game under a massive insurance policy to protect him in case he’s injured. Because he plays on offense and defense, Hunter’s injury risk is essentially doubled, adding to the drama tonight after so many other top NFL prospects opted not to play in bowl games to avoid any injury risk that could hurt their future earnings.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) will play in the Alamo Bowl.

Will this bowl game be worth it for Hunter and Shedeur Sanders?

We’re about to find out.

Follow along here for live updates, highlights and news:

What is Travis Hunter’s insurance policy for this game?

Colorado declined to disclose this information citing privacy laws. But Deion Sanders announced earlier this week that Hunter and Shedeur Sanders had received a record amount of insurance coverage to protect them in this college football game, paid for by Colorado. Colorado athletic director Rick George described it as disability insurance, though it’s unclear if other types of insurance are involved.

Both Hunter and Shedeur are projected as top-10 NFL draft picks in April and stand to sign multi-year contracts in the range of $20 million to $40 million. Despite the insurance coverage, it’s still a big risk for them to play in this game instead of just skipping it until they get NFL contracts.

Michael Westbrook, Kordell Stewart on the scene

Thirty years after the Miracle in Michigan, former Colorado quarterback Kordell Stewart and former Colorado wide receiver Michael Westbrook stood on the sidelines together chatting about two hours before kickoff at the Alamo Bowl.

They are arguably the best quarterback-receiver combo at Colorado to come before Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Westbrook caught the “Miracle” pass to beat Michigan as time expired in 1994. Westbrook was the No. 4 overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft. Stewart got picked at No. 60 the same year. Both Shedeur Sanders and Hunter are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April.

Why are two Big 12 teams playing in the Alamo Bowl?

It’s because of college football conference realignment. The Alamo Bowl had contracts to take the first non-playoff teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences. But then the Pac-12 collapsed this year with 10 teams leaving for other leagues, including Colorado, which left to return to the Big 12.

Instead of reworking those contracts to reflect the new realignment, the Alamo Bowl will still select opponents from the same two pools of 12 teams: the 12 teams from the former Pac-12 (Colorado) and the 12 teams from the Big 12 before realignment (BYU). It will work this way again in 2025.

BYU did not play Colorado this year but will play Colorado in Boulder in 2025.

BYU vs. Colorado odds, line

Spread: Colorado (-3)

Moneyline: Colorado (-150); BYU (+125)

Over/under: 54.5

When is the BYU-Colorado game in the Alamo Bowl?

Kickoff is at 7:30 ET Saturday from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

How to watch the Alamo Bowl game with BYU vs. Colorado

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will call the game.

How to stream the BYU-Colorado game

The Cougars-Buffaloes game can be streamed on Fubo.

