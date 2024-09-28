Alabama vs Georgia score today: Live updates, highlights from Week 5 game

The stakes for Kalen DeBoer in his Alabama football coaching SEC conference game debut could not be higher.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide (3-0, 0-0 SEC) play host to Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia (3-0, 1-0) in a primetime matchup at 7:30 p.m. from Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Led by former coach Nick Saban and quarterback Jalen Milroe, the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 27-24 in last season's SEC Championship Game.

Last year's loss to Alabama eliminated the Bulldogs from contention for the 4-team College Football Playoffs in the eyes of the committee, whereas the Tide went on to play Michigan in the Rose Bowl. With the SEC expanded and the CFP as a 12-team tournament this season, the stakes for Saturday's game could not be higher, with the winner setting itself up well for a playoff run. Both teams are coming off a Week 4 bye.

Follow here for live updates, scores and highlights for the top-5 SEC matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama:

Pregame

3:38 p.m.: Nick Saban is not the Alabama coach anymore, but he and his wife Terry picked Alabama to beat Georgia in gameday picks during ESPN's "College GameDay" this morning. Terry was the guest picker for the week.

The Crimson Tide had a clean sweep from the game pickers. Here's a look at the rest of the picks:

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Nick Saban: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Ms. Terry: Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: Did not pick (calling game)

Alabama vs Georgia time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

What channel is Alabama vs UGA game on today?

The top-five SEC matchup opener between Alabama and Georgia will be broadcast on ABC during Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Chris Fowler (play-by-play), and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will call the game from Nick Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Steaming options for this game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers, the ESPN app, or ESPN+.

Alabama vs Georgia history

Series record: Alabama leads 43-26-4

Alabama's last win: Dec. 2, 2023 (27-24, SEC Championship Game)

Georgia's last win: Jan. 10, 2021 (33-18, 2022 College Football Playoff Championship)

Alabama vs Georgia predictions

Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News: Georgia 27, Alabama 24

"DeBoer's first meeting with Georgia will look a lot like Nick Saban's first game against the Bulldogs in 2007. Facing a bend-but-don't-break defense that lives and dies by the turnover margin, Beck and Georgia won't give the Crimson Tide many mistakes to take advantage of. And while Milroe and the offense will have their share of moments under the lights, it won't be enough to give Alabama its first SEC win of 2024."

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Alabama 30, Georgia 29

This game is important for both teams in the SEC Championship race, but it's not going to be all that deflating for the loser. We're looking at two teams who should get to the College Football Playoff regardless. Georgia's 42-game regular-season winning streak is in jeopardy the rest of the way since this is the first of three road games against top 10 competition. I'm trusting Kirby Smart here to come up with a plan defensively to limit Jalen Milroe this time around, but the lack of explosion around Carson Beck offensively for the Bulldogs up to this point is a bit worrisome. Kalen DeBoer gets a signature win in September.

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: Alabama 24, Georgia 23

"This game is essentially a toss-up. Georgia has the better defense, but the nod here goes to the Crimson Tide with the home field advantage and the two most dynamic offensive players on the field."

Alabama vs UGA betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 25:

Spread: Georgia (-1.5)

Over/under : 48.5

Moneyline: Georgia (-125), Alabama (+105)

Alabama vs Georgia injury updates

Alabama: Probable ― RB Richard Young, LB Qua Russaw, LB Jeremiah Alexander

Georgia: Probable ― DL Warren Brinson (ankle); Questionable ― DE/OLB Mykel Williams (ankle), DL Jordan Hall (legs), WR Sacovie White (undisclosed); Out ― WR London Humphreys (mononucleosis); OG Tate Ratledge (ankle); RB Roderick Robinson (foot)

Alabama vs Georgia weather update

Alabama football 2024 schedule

Here's a look at Alabama's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Aug. 31: vs. Western Kentucky (W, 63-0)

Sept. 7: vs. South Florida (W, 42-16)

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin (W, 42-10)

Sept. 21: BYE

Sept. 28 : vs. No. 1 Georgia* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt* | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina* | Noon

Oct. 19: at Tennessee*

Oct. 26: vs. No. 11 Missouri*

Nov. 2: BYE

Nov. 9: at No. 13 LSU*

Nov. 16: vs. Mercer | 2 p.m. | ESPN+, SEC Network

Nov. 23: at No. 18 Oklahoma*

Nov. 30: vs. Auburn*

Record: 3-0, 0-0 SEC

*Denotes SEC Game

UGA football 2024 schedule

Here's a look at Georgia's 2024 schedule, including available start times and TV channel information:

All times Eastern

Aug. 31: vs. No. 14 Clemson (W, 34-3)

Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech (W, 48-3)

Sept. 14: at Kentucky* (W, 13-12)

Sept. 21: BYE

Sept. 28 : vs. No. 4 Alabama* | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

Oct. 5: vs. Auburn* | 3:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State*

Oct. 19: at No. 2 Texas*

Oct. 26: BYE

Nov. 2: vs. Florida* | 3:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

Nov. 9: at No. 5 Ole Miss*

Nov. 16: vs. No. 6 Tennessee*

Nov. 23: vs. UMass

Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

Record: 3-0, 1-0 SEC

*Denotes SEC Game

