An Alabama penalty led to the most predictably disappointed look from Nick Saban

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban decided to watch his old team live on Saturday night against South Florida, probably thinking it'd be an easy win for the Crimson Tide.

Well, Alabama wasn't exactly playing its best football as it was only up 14-6 at halftime.

On a repeat holding call, the ESPN game camera cut to a shot of Saban on the sideline shaking his head and looking very annoyed in how the Crimson Tide were playing.

If you're Kalen DeBoer, this has to be a nightmare scenario. The guy you're replacing, a living legend, is silently judging your team on national television.

Nick Saban’s reaction to Alabama’s latest holding call. pic.twitter.com/c9PBRKIU6e — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 8, 2024

Saban exuded real "bless your heart" energy here, which is not what you want to see from the coaching great when he stops by his old stomping grounds.

Alabama not winning this game would inspire Saban to break out a "I'm not mad; I'm just disappointed" speech for the ages.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

