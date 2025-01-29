Al-Hilal identify €80 million-rated Barcelona star as Neymar’s replacement – report

In a recent report from Fichajes, it has been revealed that Neymar’s exit from Al-Hilal has prompted the Saudi Arabian club to draw up an impressive list of potential replacements.

Among the players being considered, Barcelona’s Raphinha is reportedly a key target. In fact, the Saudi club has set its sights on three major names to fill Neymar’s shoes: Mohamed Salah, Bernardo Silva, and Raphinha.

These players would not only help lead the team in upcoming competitions but could also serve as the main stars for the 2025 Club World Cup, a crucial tournament in Al-Hilal’s efforts to enhance their footballing reputation.

Raphinha wanted in Saudi, again

Raphinha, who has been instrumental for Barcelona, is a notable candidate for this move. At 28 years old, the Brazilian winger has proven his worth with 23 goals and 11 assists in 31 appearances for the Catalan club.

Despite his impressive record, moving him to Saudi Arabia would not be easy. Barcelona are unlikely to let go of such a key player without a fight, but Al-Hilal may attempt to make an irresistible offer in the hopes of securing his signature.

Al-Hilal have Raphinha on their radar. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The Saudi club’s ambitions are clear—they are searching for more than just a replacement for Neymar.

They want a player who can lead the team on the international stage and make an impact in major competitions. This indicates that Al-Hilal’s plans are both bold and far-reaching.

Barcelona aiming for an extension

Meanwhile, Barcelona is preparing to offer Raphinha a new contract in 2025, recognizing his importance to the team.

The club is focusing on finalizing the renewals of other star players such as Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Lamine Yamal. Once those contracts are sorted, Barcelona will present Raphinha with an offer to extend his time at the club.

It is worth noting that last summer, Al-Hilal made a significant offer to Raphinha, which he turned down. At the time, the Brazilian made it clear that his dream was to play and win trophies with Barcelona.

His commitment to the club remains strong, and despite the new interest from Al-Hilal, it seems unlikely he will leave anytime soon unless the right offer comes through.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on the date of publication.