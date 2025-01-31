Arne Slot urges Mohamed Salah to snub Saudis and stay at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is yet to agree a contract extension at Liverpool - Getty Images/Liverpool FC

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has urged Mohamed Salah to snub the Saudis again and sign the lucrative Anfield contract extension on the table.

The Saudi Pro League is ramping up its interest in the Egyptian superstar again having failed to convince him to quit Liverpool 18 months ago.

Al-Hilal are eager to recruit Salah in time for the revamped Fifa Club World Cup this summer, while the Saudi minister of sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal says the country is open about its desire to make Liverpool’s winger a marquee signing.

Salah has made it clear his preference is to continue rewriting goalscoring records with Liverpool, but he is still stalling on the club’s offer.

Slot hopes terms will be agreed.

“I would be surprised if there was anyone, wherever, around the world saying: ‘We don’t want Mo Salah,’” said Slot.

“He’s doing so well for so many years that everyone probably wants him. He has done so well without my advice for a long time so he can probably keep doing what is best for his career even without my advice. But my advice to him would be different to the one (man) ( Turki al-Faisal) you just mentioned.

“Everyone wants him, including us – we want him to extend of course as well. That is clear but I am not surprised that Saudi wants him but I would not be surprised if other countries wanted him as well. He is old and wise enough and has done so many smart things in his career he will make the right decision for himself and hopefully for us as well.”

Slot says he is in constant dialogue with all of Liverpool’s soon-to-be-out-of-contract players.

“It would be ridiculous if in all these times I speak to them we have never spoken about the future. So of course we do,” said Slot.

“But as you probably also know that is not something I am not going to discuss. But it is not only with the three that are out of contract, you also talk about future things with other players as well. It’s a non-stop process talking to your players but it is also a non-stop process that I will not talk about it in public.”

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal was interviewed on the ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ YouTube channel when he was asked if Salah was the ‘big prize’ for the Saudi League.

“Definitely, because if he ticks all the right boxes, even for us, we’d love to have him,” he said.

“We feel like we are one with the Egyptians, from our culture and our history and so on.”