Akron visits Eastern Michigan after Terry's 26-point game

Akron Zips (9-5, 2-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-7, 1-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Akron after Jalen Terry scored 26 points in Eastern Michigan's 90-87 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Zips are 2-0 in conference matchups. Akron scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Eastern Michigan's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Akron allows. Akron's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Eagles and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Henry is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles.

Tavari Johnson is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Zips.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press