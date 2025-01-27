Akron plays Northern Illinois on 7-game win streak

Akron Zips (14-5, 7-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-14, 1-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Zips take on Northern Illinois.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 at home. Northern Illinois is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Zips have gone 7-0 against MAC opponents. Akron is fifth in the MAC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Nate Johnson averaging 6.4.

Northern Illinois averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Akron allows. Akron has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Zips match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 11.3 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press